PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,778 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its position in PayPal by 100.3% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 174,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,435,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 29.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $217.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.03 and a 200-day moving average of $183.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $216.07. The company has a market capitalization of $250.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.56.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

