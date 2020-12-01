PegNet 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,455.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 32% against the dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $862,388.56 and approximately $3,455.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00027428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00160009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.00915757 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00225796 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00463476 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00161718 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 1,932,472,596 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org.

Buying and Selling PegNet

