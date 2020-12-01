Pendal Group Limited (PDL.AX) (PDL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.22 on December 17th

Pendal Group Limited (PDL.AX) (ASX:PDL) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In related news, insider James (Jim) Evans purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.19 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,360.00 ($77,400.00).

About Pendal Group Limited (PDL.AX)

Pendal Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager the firm provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, multi-assets and balanced mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

