Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, an increase of 1,790.4% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Performant Financial worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

