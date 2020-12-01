PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $142.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

