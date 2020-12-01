Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) PT Set at €180.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €163.90 ($192.82).

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) stock opened at €160.00 ($188.24) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €149.25 and its 200-day moving average is €142.89. Pernod Ricard SA has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

