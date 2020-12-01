Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (PNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PNL opened at £453.92 ($593.05) on Tuesday. Personal Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of £376.50 ($491.90) and a fifty-two week high of £470 ($614.06). The company has a fifty day moving average of £453.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of £448.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 51 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of £454.57 ($593.90) per share, with a total value of £23,183.07 ($30,288.83).

About Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

