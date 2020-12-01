Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,480 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after buying an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after buying an additional 1,024,264 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after buying an additional 613,967 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,058,000 after buying an additional 327,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $212.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

