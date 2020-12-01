Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.