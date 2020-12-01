Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,159 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 17.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $14,087,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

