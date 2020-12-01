Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after buying an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $14,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

PM opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

