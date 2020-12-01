Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) Shares Gap Down to $6.13

Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $5.49. Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 50,994 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $211.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.17.

About Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

