Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Lowered to “Hold” at VTB Capital

VTB Capital cut shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUKOY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pjsc Lukoil in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:LUKOY opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. Pjsc Lukoil has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUKOY. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 453,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 771.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,752 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 288,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

