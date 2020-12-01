Populous (PPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.96 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Populous has a total market cap of $14.96 million and $1.92 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001488 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00393002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00021376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.67 or 0.02817184 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

