Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) versus Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Head to Head Review

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A Alexander’s 19.07% 16.46% 2.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alexander’s $226.35 million 6.17 $60.08 million $19.47 14.04

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alexander’s has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Postal Realty Trust and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.70, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Alexander’s has a consensus price target of $280.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.43%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Postal Realty Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.