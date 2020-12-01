PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $155.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PPG Industries traded as high as $149.56 and last traded at $149.36, with a volume of 1076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.77.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 35.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 313,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 343.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 383,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 296,976 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day moving average is $118.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

