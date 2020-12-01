Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES) Shares Gap Up to $60.00

Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.00, but opened at $62.50. Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) shares last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 377,440 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and a PE ratio of -17.14.

Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) Company Profile (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-integrity and safety-critical components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

