Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVL opened at $10.27 on Friday. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $351.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $15,329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 38.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 559,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 74.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 273,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 85.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

