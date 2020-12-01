Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shares Purchased by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Primo Water makes up approximately 2.5% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 1.15% of Primo Water worth $26,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Primo Water by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Primo Water by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,629,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after buying an additional 61,523 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 404,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 94,358 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,053,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,542 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Primo Water by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. 948,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.02, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.