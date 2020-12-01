Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFIE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Profire Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 76,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $57,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,828 shares of company stock worth $249,621. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 625,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 258,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

PFIE stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 million, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

