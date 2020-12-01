Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PGUCY opened at $6.38 on Friday. Prosegur Cash has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash in transit, cash management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government institutions and central banks, mints, and jewelry stores worldwide. The company offers local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, which include jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidences.

