ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,283,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $106,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,025,844.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,639 shares of company stock worth $19,087,445 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

