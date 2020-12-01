ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Lowered by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,930 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,773,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,324,000 after buying an additional 1,327,784 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,245,000 after purchasing an additional 51,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 892,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 254,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.