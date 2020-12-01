Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM) Shares Gap Up to $3.26

Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.44. Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and a P/E ratio of -34.20.

Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) Company Profile (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro, and manufacture small, protein-reactive chemical reagents; and Elayta, a small molecule inhibitor of beta-amyloid interaction with synaptic receptors that modifies downstream signaling and provides neuroprotective effects.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.