Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Public Storage worth $283,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 30.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $224.46 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.80.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Public Storage’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

