Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,288,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,155 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $287,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in Public Storage by 107.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 30.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $224.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

