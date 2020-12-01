PutinCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,657.90 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $44,657.90 and $4.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,826.17 or 1.00238780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00028245 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002770 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00015955 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00072924 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.