QANplatform (QARK) One Day Volume Tops $2,238.00

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded down 28.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. QANplatform has a market cap of $3.04 million and $2,238.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QANplatform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00160010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00914525 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00225796 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00461123 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00160984 BTC.

QANplatform Token Profile

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform.

QANplatform Token Trading

QANplatform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QANplatform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QANplatform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.