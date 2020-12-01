Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sberbank CIB lowered Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $887.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Qiwi’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Qiwi during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiwi during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Qiwi by 30.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qiwi by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

