Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Holdings Increased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 267.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Qorvo by 66.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Qorvo by 9.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.32. 2,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,572. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.46 and its 200-day moving average is $124.27. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,448 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.