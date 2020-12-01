Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $268.55 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Qtum has a total market cap of $268.55 million and approximately $444.88 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00014604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,955,932 coins and its circulating supply is 97,436,512 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars.

