Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Down to $2.08

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.00. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 509,163 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.83.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00). On average, research analysts predict that Quadrise Fuels International plc will post -0.1035658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

