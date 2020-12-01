Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Down to $2.08

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.00. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 509,163 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $24.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.12.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00). Equities analysts expect that Quadrise Fuels International plc will post -0.1035658 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

