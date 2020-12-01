QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $148.53 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $153.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $166.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

