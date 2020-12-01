Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Randolph Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDB opened at $17.10 on Friday. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNDB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 320,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in Randolph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,013,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

