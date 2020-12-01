Rapidz (RPZX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,912.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 41% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $11,912.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,254,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io.

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

