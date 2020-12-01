Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.83.

AIV opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.80. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,368.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,259,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,678 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $77,657,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 472.0% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,066,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 23.4% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,652,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $17,703,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

