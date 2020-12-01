Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on RC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.80 million, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ready Capital by 2,510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.