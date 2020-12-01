Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP) Shares Gap Down to $1.04

Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $1.00. Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 600,457 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and a P/E ratio of -10.05.

Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) Company Profile (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

