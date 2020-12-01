Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RDFN. Wedbush raised their price target on Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist raised their price target on Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Redfin from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.07.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $47.89 on Friday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,104 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

