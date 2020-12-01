Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $331,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after buying an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,438,000 after purchasing an additional 492,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total transaction of $9,113,545.38. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $15,295,599. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.52.

REGN stock opened at $516.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

