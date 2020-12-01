Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stake Increased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average is $94.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

