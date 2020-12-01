Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from an underweight rating to an in-line rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on REMYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.20. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 0.16.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.