Renewi plc (RWI.L) (LON:RWI) Shares Gap Up to $33.60

Renewi plc (RWI.L) (LON:RWI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.60, but opened at $35.20. Renewi plc (RWI.L) shares last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 929,265 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.05.

About Renewi plc (RWI.L) (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

