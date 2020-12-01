Reviewing Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG)

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and DNAPrint Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -531.54% -47.44% -28.11% DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Auxly Cannabis Group and DNAPrint Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Auxly Cannabis Group presently has a consensus price target of $0.40, indicating a potential upside of 69.25%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than DNAPrint Genomics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and DNAPrint Genomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $6.29 million 23.74 -$77.30 million N/A N/A DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DNAPrint Genomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

