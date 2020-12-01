Reviewing Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Image Chain Group and REX American Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Chain Group $1.36 million 37.77 -$2.92 million N/A N/A REX American Resources $418.03 million 1.16 $7.43 million $1.18 66.53

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Image Chain Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Image Chain Group and REX American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Chain Group 0 0 0 0 N/A REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Image Chain Group and REX American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Chain Group N/A N/A N/A REX American Resources -2.13% -1.58% -1.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of REX American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Image Chain Group has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REX American Resources has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Image Chain Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Image Chain Group Company Profile

Image Chain Group Limited, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in producing, marketing, and selling tea polyphenol products. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

