Reviewing Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newell Brands and Armstrong World Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $9.71 billion 0.93 $106.60 million $1.70 12.51 Armstrong World Industries $1.04 billion 3.55 $214.50 million $4.78 16.12

Armstrong World Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newell Brands. Newell Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armstrong World Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Newell Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and Armstrong World Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands -1.11% 17.83% 4.80% Armstrong World Industries -7.85% 49.60% 12.52%

Volatility and Risk

Newell Brands has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armstrong World Industries has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Newell Brands and Armstrong World Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00 Armstrong World Industries 1 4 4 0 2.33

Newell Brands presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.04%. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus price target of $85.55, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than Newell Brands.

Dividends

Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Armstrong World Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newell Brands pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Armstrong World Industries pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Newell Brands has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Armstrong World Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Newell Brands on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The Food and Commercial segment offers food storage and home storage products, and fresh preserving products, vacuum sealing products, commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, hygiene systems, and material handling solutions under the Ball, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, Quickie, and Spontex brands. The Home and Outdoor Living segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities, home fragrance, and connected home and security products under the Chesapeake Bay Candle, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, First Alert, Marmot, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Tigex Waterman, and X-Acto brands. It markets its products to clubs, department stores, drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies, home centers, sporting goods retailers, warehouse clubs, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, and travel retail, as well as sells directly to consumers via on-line. Newell Brands Inc. was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical and architectural cast ceilings, walls, facades, columns and moldings, and structural solutions. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

