Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of RBBN opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.03.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,357,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 1,247,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 316,024 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 496,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 171,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 115,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 114,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

