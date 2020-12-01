Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RHHBY. ValuEngine upgraded Roche from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Roche stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $279.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. Roche has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

