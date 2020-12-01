Rotten (ROT) Price Down 31.2% Over Last Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Rotten token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $363,225.74 and approximately $7,695.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00072728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00398392 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $539.78 or 0.02808019 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 40,156,674 tokens. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.